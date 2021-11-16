Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in...
U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default soon after Dec. 15.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to keep financing the government beyond Dec. 15.

Yellen’s new date is slightly later than the Dec. 3 date she provided to Congress in a letter to Congress on Oct. 18. That letter was based on the fact that Congress had just passed a $480 billion increase in the debt limit as a stop-gap measure.

As she has done in the past, Yellen urged Congress to deal with the debt limit quickly to remove the possibility of a potential default on the nation’s obligations.

“To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible,” Yellen wrote to congressional leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

Latest News

For more than a month, shipments of clothing hangers have been stalled--but customers at Cove...
Sarasota dry cleaners beats supply chain disruption with the help of customers
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video
2021 Small Business of the Year Award Winners
Manatee County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards Recognizes 7 area businesses