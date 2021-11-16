Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A warming trend starts today and leads to Thursday showers

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another cool start to the day on the Suncoast. But the cool temperatures will not last as a warm-up starts today.

Our weather pattern will shift as the high pressure center that has been bringing us our deep blue, cloudless skies begins to shift east. As the high moves toward the Atlantic, our winds will shift and bring both moisture and warmer temperatures back to the Suncoast.

Over the next few days, we will see a few more clouds in the sky and warmer overnight temperatures. Today we will be close to the average temperatures for this time of year, with highs near 80.

Models continue to show a rapid increase in moisture across the southern half of Florida by Thursday. There is still uncertainty in where the highest moisture, and therefore most rainfall, will occur over Florida.

But currently, there is about a 50% chance of a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain on Thursday. The mostly likely time for the rain is in the afternoon and early evening, possibly affecting that time when school ends and early drive-time begins. Therefore, Thursday is designated a First Alert Weather Day for possibly disruptive weather. It is not expected to be severe.

