Venice man arrested in connection with possession, transmission of child pornography

Bengt Francke
Bengt Francke(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has been charged with the transmission and possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after four videos and two images depicting child pornography were uploaded to Snapchat.

Through investigation, detectives utilized the IP address used to upload the images, to identify Bengt Francke, 31, as the suspect. A search by detectives of his computer and cell phone yielded more than 50 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from 3 to 14 years old.

Detectives say Francke obtained the images and video files from a Snapchat group and later distributed them to other people through the same mobile application.

Francke is charged with 50 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and a single count of Transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material by Electronic Device. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

