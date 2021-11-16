On The Spot Aid Inc. offers medical care to the homeless in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A non-profit, the first of its kind here on Florida’s Suncoast is helping those living on the streets of Englewood and other surrounding communities in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County receive medical attention before it turns into something more severe.

“We provide basic first aid care,” said Bonnie Saxman

Saxman who is a registered nurse has years of experience working in hospitals and ambulances, she and her co-founder Cindy Voortman both quit their full-time jobs to devote their time to On The Spot Aid to bring first aid to people out the back of their car.

“We will treat them on the spot hence the name,” said Saxman. “It was just heartbreaking to see people suffering like this in our community unnecessarily.”

Saxman said they also offer first-aid kits to those they treat, which are tailored to those who receive them.

“The first aid kits are very customized, based on whatever disease process they are experiencing,” said Saxman.

Even with their good deeds, for now, the pair is looking ahead into the future to search for a place to treat the homeless after surgery or a hospital stay.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Florida had the highest 30-day homeless readmission rate at 30.4% compared with 19.3% for housed individuals. New York had the lowest at 15.7% vs. 13.4% for housed individuals.

“Our next plan and goal going forward is to maintain our street medicine, but also have that respite care to provide a safety net for both sides,” said Co-founder Cindy Voortman

Voortman said having a respite temporary care center for homeless people in the south county will prevent reinfections and alleviate the healthcare system.

“We think it will make a big impact on their stability and great cost savings for the healthcare system as well,” said Voortman.

