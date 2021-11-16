Speeding in Sarasota school zones will cost you

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are caught speeding through Sarasota County school zones, you will likely face a hefty fine and possibly a citation.

Sarasota Police are out in higher numbers to crack down on reckless drivers and they have created a graph that shows just how much speeding in a school zone will cost you.

Depending on how fast you are going, the tickets can cost anywhere from $156 to a fine and court date. The posted speed limit in school zones is 15 mph. Sarasota Police say they just want to keep children, school staff and crossing guards safe.

You can look at a breakdown below:

