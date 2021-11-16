The search for answers: Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito, Part 2

Editor’s Note: This is Part 2 of a special series on the Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie case. You can read the first part here.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search and subsequent discovery of the remains of Brian Laundrie have only made the story more confusing and murky.

As officials searched for Gabby Petito, it became clear that no one knew where Brian Laundrie was, which contradicted an early news conference by North Port Police in which they said the knew Brian’s location. But further investigation revealed that Brian was also missing.

“It appeared that we thought Brian had gone back to the home on the Wednesday. So, we thought he was there.” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told ABC7.

But Laundrie, 23, had gone on a hike and never returned. The change in narrative caused more questions than answers.

“We got a call from the FBI saying the family now wanted to report him missing. I can tell you the internal reaction was, ‘are they telling the truth?’” said Taylor.

The Laundries, at first, said they last saw Brian Sept. 14 when he went on a hike to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. A few weeks later they changed their story and said it was actually on the Sept. 13. His parents told investigators that he had left his cell phone and wallet and they were concerned about their son’s well being.

The silver Ford Mustang the Laundries say Brian went to the park with wasn’t outside of their home when reporters were there on Sept. 14, but reappeared on Sept. 15. Police records show they cited the vehicle as abandoned on the 14th at the park.

“It had appeared that we thought Brian had gone back into the home on that Wednesday,” Taylor remembers.

It ended up being Roberta Laundrie who brought the car from the park to the home with no sign of Brian. At the time he also wasn’t reported missing.

Taylor says it was human error complicated by a flurry of activity around the home. The FBI was met with this when they arrived Friday to take the missing person report.

There is an online petition requesting a formal investigation by the state into how the investigation was handled. Taylor says the police were doing everything within the law

“We didn’t do everything perfect, but I think at the end of the day, though, we did everything ethically. We did everything within the law,” he told ABC7.

Although he says he’s unsure how much the FBI will release, Taylor says he has little doubt of what took place. There is still no official version of events.

ABC7 asked Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino to sit down with a reporter. He said “maybe” but never followed through and told us he was trying to let it “quiet down.”

