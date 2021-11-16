Sarasota dry cleaners beats supply chain disruption with the help of customers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The supply chain crisis seems to be making a mess everywhere, including at the dry cleaners. Clothing hangers are one of the millions of items getting held up overseas, but one Sarasota dry cleaning business that has a trick up its sleeves.

Cove cleaners put up a sign asking customers to pretty please bring their extra hangers back and viola, crisis solved.

“Sometimes we get giant bags or boxes full of hangers from these people,” Cove Cleaners CEO Alan Loring said.

It came just in the nick of time too.

Loring said the shop went from getting at least 300 hangers shipped in each to almost none. Pressed by the shortage, they nearly ran out.

Friendly customers are keeping Cove Cleaners from folding, but Loring said other shops are barely hanging on.

“I mean most of them are struggling,” he said. “They’ve told me that.”

He doesn’t know how long the supply lines will keep the dry-cleaning industry tumbling, but he said when it’s over he may still request hangers from customers because you never know.

“It’ll help just to make sure we have hangers in reserve just in case this happens again,” he said.

Let’s hope not.

In any case, Loring said he’s grateful to everyone who’s stepped up during this tough time and made it possible for his business to keep going.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.