MCSO helps rescue a sandhill crane

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the successful rescue of a kitten last week, Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies continue their streak with saving animals.

A concerned resident of Greyhawk Landing contacted law enforcement after finding a Sandhill Crane in distressed. Sgt. Hendrickson found the bird and was able to help.

The animal was too weak to fly, but Sgt. Hendrickson put the animal into his cruiser and took it to Wildlife Inc.

The sheriff said the crane was safely buckled up on the drive. Nicely done!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.