Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MCSO helps rescue a sandhill crane

A Sgt. with Manatee Sheriff took the Sandhill Crane for treatment at a local wildlife facility.
A Sgt. with Manatee Sheriff took the Sandhill Crane for treatment at a local wildlife facility.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the successful rescue of a kitten last week, Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies continue their streak with saving animals.

A concerned resident of Greyhawk Landing contacted law enforcement after finding a Sandhill Crane in distressed. Sgt. Hendrickson found the bird and was able to help.

The animal was too weak to fly, but Sgt. Hendrickson put the animal into his cruiser and took it to Wildlife Inc.

The sheriff said the crane was safely buckled up on the drive. Nicely done!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into...
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill: What’s in it for Florida?
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative...
Florida lawmakers gather to fight vaccine mandates
Man sentenced to two years in child sex sting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Speeding in Sarasota school zones will cost you