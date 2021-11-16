Advertise With Us
Manatee Village Historical Park to host ‘An Old Florida Christmas’

Celebrate an Old Florida Christmas at Manatee Village Historical Park (Courtesy: Manatee...
Celebrate an Old Florida Christmas at Manatee Village Historical Park (Courtesy: Manatee Village Historical Park)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Village Historical Park will be hosting “An Old Florida Christmas” in December.

The annual festival will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Manatee Village Historical Park. That is located at 1404 Manatee Ave. East, or State Road 64, in Bradenton.

The event will feature vendors selling handmade goods and food. There will also be a free “make and take” seasonal crafts event.

The buildings of Manatee Village Historical Park will be dressed with Victorian and Florida pioneer-inspired decorations. While on the grounds, visitors can explore landmarks like the “Old Cabbage Head” locomotive, Junior Junction playground, museum exhibits, and the Whistle Stop Gift Shop.

Unlike previous years, the event will have free admission. Vendors will have their own pricing for their goods and cash is encouraged.

Parking will also be free and available at the following locations:

  • Manatee Village’s parking lot at 1404 Manatee Ave. East
  • East Manatee Health and Wellness Center at 1312 Manatee Ave. East, across from Manatee Village’s parking lot
  • Manatee Village’s Vanderipe House property at 703 14th St. East located at the backside of Manatee Village

