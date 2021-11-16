Manatee County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards Recognizes 7 area businesses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Small Business of the Year Awards Tuesday and gave recognition to their leaders.
This program recognizes small businesses and non-profit organizations for “quality and excellence” as exemplified by growth, productivity, customer service, job creation and overall contribution to the community. The Manatee community is supported by stellar businesses and non-profit organizations that help strengthen our business environment and improve our quality of life.
The Awards were hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Presenting Sponsor was Financial Access Federal Credit Union.
This year there were 230 nominations, and the 7 winners were chosen from among the 90 finalists.
Here are the winners:
Small Business – Category I
Vet Care Express Animal Ambulance
Cheryl Brady, Owner
7907 49th Ave E., Bradenton 34203
941-592-5131
Small Business - Category II
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Steven Pajevic, Owner
2123 Porter Lake Drive, Ste. H, Sarasota 34240
941-894-6845
Small Business - Category III
Ellenton Discount Pharmacy
Ken Patel, Owner
8324 US Hwy. 301 N, Parrish 34219
(941) 444-2233
Small Business - Category IV
Florida Suncoast Real Estate, Inc.
Sherry and Barry Grooms, Owners
417 12th St W., Ste 120, Bradenton 34205
941-705-2438
Small Business – Category V
Shake Station Restaurant
Andy Ameres, Owner
815 8th Ave. W., Palmetto 34221
941-722-7866
Non-Profit – Category I
Take Stock in Children of Manatee County
Ann LeBaron, Executive Director
P.O. Box 325., Palmetto 34220
941-209-7375
Non-Profit – Category II
Hope Family Services
Laurel Lynch, Chief Executive Officer
P.O. Box 1624, Bradenton 34206
941-749-1796
Here are a list of the winners:
Non-profits:
Winner: Take Stock in Children
Winner: Hope Family Services
Business Category 1:
Winner: Animal Ambulance Pet Care Express
Business Category 2:
Winner: Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Business Category 3:
Winner : Ellenton Discount Pharmacy
Business Category 4:
Winner: Florida Suncoast Real Estate Inc.
Business Category 5:
Winner Shake Station
You can learn more about this year’s nominees in all categories here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.