Manatee County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards Recognizes 7 area businesses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Small Business of the Year Awards Tuesday and gave recognition to their leaders.

This program recognizes small businesses and non-profit organizations for “quality and excellence” as exemplified by growth, productivity, customer service, job creation and overall contribution to the community. The Manatee community is supported by stellar businesses and non-profit organizations that help strengthen our business environment and improve our quality of life.

The Awards were hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Presenting Sponsor was Financial Access Federal Credit Union.

This year there were 230 nominations, and the 7 winners were chosen from among the 90 finalists.

Here are the winners:

Small Business – Category I

Vet Care Express Animal Ambulance

Cheryl Brady, Owner

7907 49th Ave E., Bradenton 34203

941-592-5131

Small Business - Category II

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Steven Pajevic, Owner

2123 Porter Lake Drive, Ste. H, Sarasota 34240

941-894-6845

Small Business - Category III

Ellenton Discount Pharmacy

Ken Patel, Owner

8324 US Hwy. 301 N, Parrish 34219

(941) 444-2233

Small Business - Category IV

Florida Suncoast Real Estate, Inc.

Sherry and Barry Grooms, Owners

417 12th St W., Ste 120, Bradenton 34205

941-705-2438

Small Business – Category V

Shake Station Restaurant

Andy Ameres, Owner

815 8th Ave. W., Palmetto 34221

941-722-7866

Non-Profit – Category I

Take Stock in Children of Manatee County

Ann LeBaron, Executive Director

P.O. Box 325., Palmetto 34220

941-209-7375

Non-Profit – Category II

Hope Family Services

Laurel Lynch, Chief Executive Officer

P.O. Box 1624, Bradenton 34206

941-749-1796

You can learn more about this year’s nominees in all categories here.

