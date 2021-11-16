Advertise With Us
Man sentenced to two years in child sex sting

(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to lure a child in Sarasota to have sex, the state attorney’s office said.

Richard Alfred Lagace was caught in a 2019 Sarasota Police Department sting operation called Operation Intercept Six. Suspects thought they were chatting with underage children, when, in fact, they were communicating with police.

Lagace was chatting with someone who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy, sent a graphic photo of his genitals, and repeatedly made sure that the boy’s parents weren’t home when he was on his way over to the boy’s home.

The jury trial was held Oct. 18-20 at the Sarasota County Courthouse. Lagace was convicted of traveling to seduce a child to commit a sex act, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Lagace could have faced 20 years in prison. In addition to the 24 months in prison, Lagace will also serve three years of sex offender probation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

