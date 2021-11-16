Health departments on the Suncoast now have COVID-19 vaccines available for 5 to 11-year-olds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Children ages 5 to 11 in Sarasota and Manatee Counties are now starting to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“It hurts a little bit, but it’s not hurting that much,” said Fresh, an 8-year-old who got the vaccine shot at the Sarasota County Health Department.

The health department in Sarasota County has its supply and started administering it on Monday. The Manatee County Health Department also has its supply, which they will start administering in the coming days.

DJ and Dorian Kramer of Sarasota are a little nervous about their 8 and 11-year-old getting the vaccine, but they say it’s still very important.

“I feel that I will be getting my children the vaccine, although I do have reservations about it,” said DJ Kramer. “I feel the benefits do outweigh the risks, although the risks should not be ignored.”

The younger kids are getting the Pfizer vaccine, which is about one-third of the adult dose. After they get their first shot, they get their second shot three weeks later.

“This is one of the tools we have that can help prevent illness, the vaccines are very good both in adults and in children,” said Michael Drennon, Disease Intervention Services Program Manager for the Sarasota County Health Department. “Studies have shown that this is just one extra step we can take to help prevent our children from becoming ill.”

Sarasota County Health Officials say they would like to see at least 80 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 get the vaccine shot. As for Fresh, he tells ABC7 just how he’s feeling after getting the shot.

“I feel safer and sometimes I can take my mask off,” said Fresh.

Health officials say if parents have questions about the COVID vaccine for their child, to speak with their child’s doctor.

