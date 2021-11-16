Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida lawmakers gather to fight vaccine mandates

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative...
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative session targeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The special session was called by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has aggressively opposed the application of vaccine and masking mandates in the state.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against virus rules.

The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

DeSantis has become one of the highest profile Republican governors in the country through his vocal opposition to lockdowns, mask rules and vaccine mandates. That has helped elevate his stature within the Republican party as he runs for reelection and eyes a potential 2024 bid. He called the special session amid continued public sparring with the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden over federal vaccine mandates.

The Republican measures would bar private businesses from having coronavirus vaccine mandates unless they allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs, proof of immunity based on a prior COVID-19 infection, regular testing and an agreement to wear protective gear. Employers would be subject to fines up to $50,000 for firing a worker without offering the exemptions. Another provision bars COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public school and government workers in Florida.

Democrats have denounced the special session as political theater meant to raise DeSantis’ standing within the GOP.

“I am sick and tired of having to be a pawn in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political ambitions,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat.

Florida Republicans argue the bills are necessary to prevent overreach by the White House.

“We don’t believe that the federal government should be in a position to force vaccines,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Republican.

The DeSantis administration has previously sued the White House over a rule requiring vaccinations for federal contractors and recently joined more than two dozen other Republican-led states in lawsuits challenging another federal vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

Latest News

Man sentenced to two years in child sex sting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Speeding in Sarasota school zones will cost you
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 16
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 16
A crash has closed the center lane of I-75.
Crash closes lanes in I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road