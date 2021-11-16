Environmental group threatens to sue City of Bradenton over sewage leaks

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A lawsuit against the City of Bradenton may be in the works. An environmental group is asking the city to put a stop to sewage leaks.

If not, they’re filing a suit in less than 60 days.

The group filing the suit isn’t looking for a payout. Instead, they want a commitment from the city to turn the tide of these spills.

The founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper, Justin Bloom, said in the past four years, 160 million gallons of raw and partially treated sewage has been spilled. He calls that evidence that the city’s systems aren’t working.

“The way that it’s designed is a good design,” he said. “It’s just not working the way that it was designed and so they need to really focus on this issue and focus on some important fixes.”

Bloom said the leaks affect residents when they overflow into neighborhoods, and they also hurt marine life too when all this waste cuts down sea grass the animals rely on.

Ron Perry, Bradenton’s city administrator, said he wants clean waterways too.

He said the city is already putting millions into repairing old infrastructure, but some of these problems come with the territory.

“Over the years aged infrastructure as well as the heavy rain type weather we have in Florida causes this problem here in Bradenton as well as across really the entire state,” Perry said.

Perry explained that it’s not feasible for the city to totally replace all sewer lines and pump stations at once, but it can be done over a long period of time.

It’s possible that a deal like that could stave off the lawsuit. If the two groups can come up with a solution they both like within 60 days, lawyers won’t have to step in.

If the can’t, Suncoast Waterkeeper does intend to file that suit to try to force the city’s hand.

You can read Suncoast Waterkeeper’s 60-day notice by clicking here.

