Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Crystal Classic sand sculpting winners named

"Skull Duggery" by Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher won first place in the doubles competition.
"Skull Duggery" by Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher won first place in the doubles competition.(Siesta Key Crystal Classic)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the weekend, 24 competitors squared off on Siesta Key Beach to show off their skills in the Crystal Classic master sand sculpting competition.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design and will assist talented, creative students so that they may be able to pursue their dreams of higher education in art and design.

Now that the work is over and the masterpieces have melted back into the white Siesta sand, the winning doubles teams and solo master sand sculptors have been announced:

  • 1st Place Doubles: ($6000) “Skull Duggery” by team sculptors Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher
  • 2nd Place Doubles: ($3,000): “Twas the Tide Before…” by Matt Long and Brian Wigelsworth
  • 3rd Place Doubles: ($2,000): “Hand Me Down Genes” by Matt Deibert and Ian Deibert
  • 1st Place Solo: ($3000) “A Rose Without Thorns” by Thomas Koet
  • 2nd Place Solo: ($1,500): “Angel of Death” by Chris Guinto
  • 3rd Place Solo: ($1000): “Let the Light In” by Rick Mungeam
  • Sculptors’ Choice Artist Team: “Skull Duggery” by Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher Sculptors’
  • Sculptors’ Choice Solo Artist: “A Rose Without Thorns” by Thomas Koet
  • People’s Choice: Solo: ($1000) Thomas Koet, “A Rose Without Thorns” and, Doubles: ($2000) Brian Wigelsworth and Matt Long, “Twas the Tide Before...”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

Latest News

Bengt Francke
Venice man arrested in connection with possession, transmission of child pornography
11th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic
The search for Brian Laundrie generated intense worldwide interest
The search for answers: Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito, Part 2
Two of the Husky pups seized from a breeder in Arcadia.
Arcadia dog breeder wanted on neglect charges found in Virginia