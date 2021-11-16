Crystal Classic sand sculpting winners named

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the weekend, 24 competitors squared off on Siesta Key Beach to show off their skills in the Crystal Classic master sand sculpting competition.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design and will assist talented, creative students so that they may be able to pursue their dreams of higher education in art and design.

Now that the work is over and the masterpieces have melted back into the white Siesta sand, the winning doubles teams and solo master sand sculptors have been announced:

1st Place Doubles: ($6000) “Skull Duggery” by team sculptors Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher

2nd Place Doubles: ($3,000): “Twas the Tide Before…” by Matt Long and Brian Wigelsworth

3rd Place Doubles: ($2,000): “Hand Me Down Genes” by Matt Deibert and Ian Deibert

1st Place Solo: ($3000) “A Rose Without Thorns” by Thomas Koet

2nd Place Solo: ($1,500): “Angel of Death” by Chris Guinto

3rd Place Solo: ($1000): “Let the Light In” by Rick Mungeam

Sculptors’ Choice Artist Team: “Skull Duggery” by Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher Sculptors’

Sculptors’ Choice Solo Artist: “A Rose Without Thorns” by Thomas Koet

People’s Choice: Solo: ($1000) Thomas Koet, “A Rose Without Thorns” and, Doubles: ($2000) Brian Wigelsworth and Matt Long, “Twas the Tide Before...”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.