Another chilly start on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jacket and sweater weather continues on Tuesday morning but by the afternoon you can put them away for a while. Lows will be below the average of 60 degrees for most everyone dropping into the low 50′s east of I-75 degrees and mid to upper 50s closer to the coast.

Temperatures well below average to start the day (WWSB)

Skies will be sunny throughout the day on Tuesday with a high around 80 degrees which is typical for this time of year. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. It will be in the mid to upper 70s along the beaches.

Wednesday looks great and warmer with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. No mention of rain through Wednesday.

On Thursday the cold front which brought us the chilly weather over the past few days will be moving back northward as a warm front as an area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. We will see an increase in cloudiness with a good chance for showers and some scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon and continuing through very early Friday morning. The rain chance is at 60% mainly for the afternoon and evening. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

We will see some clouds and a chance for showers on Thursday evening and into early Friday morning with lows on Friday in the mid to upper 60s. Look for some morning clouds on Friday with some clearing by Friday afternoon along with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two. The high on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Good chance for rain on Thursday (WWSB)

The weekend is looking ok with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s each day and lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers especially inland areas. It will be breezy over the weekend with winds 10-20 mph.

For boaters on Tuesday look for a chilly start with winds out of the NE at 10-15 knots subsiding to 5 to 10 knots by the afternoon with seas around 1 to 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.