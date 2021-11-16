Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill: What’s in it for Florida?

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into...
President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was being trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary. On Tuesday, Biden returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - President Joe Biden signed the highly debated $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.

It’s been touted as the largest long-term investment in U.S. infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.

Overall, the bill contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.

Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. So what does this mean for Florida?

In a fact sheet prepared by the White House, Florida has 408 bridges and more than 3,564 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times for Floridians have increased by 11.6% in Florida.

Florida expects to receive $13.1 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $245 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years. Florida can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Public transportation

Floridians who take public transportation spend an extra 77.9% of their time commuting and non-White households are 3.5 times more likely to commute via public transportation. Based on formula funding alone, Florida would expect to receive $2.6 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

Electric vehicles

The bill invests $7.5 billion to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers in the U.S. to address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. Florida would expect to receive $198 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state.

Florida will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

Internet

About 13% of Florida households do not have an internet subscription. Under the bill, Florida will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 700,000 Floridians who currently lack it.

Also, more than 6 million people in Florida will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

Weather, cyber attacks

From 2010 to 2020, Florida has experienced 22 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $100 billion in damages. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, based on historical formula funding levels,

Florida will expect to receive $26 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $29 million to protect against cyberattacks.

Water

Florida will expect to receive $1.6 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

Airports

The bill is expected to provide Florida airports with approximately $1.2 billion for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

--Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

Latest News

A Sgt. with Manatee Sheriff took the Sandhill Crane for treatment at a local wildlife facility.
MCSO helps rescue a sandhill crane
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative...
Florida lawmakers gather to fight vaccine mandates
Man sentenced to two years in child sex sting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Speeding in Sarasota school zones will cost you