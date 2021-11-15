Special session underway in Tallahassee will challenge federal mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to draft legislation blocking federal vaccine mandates for employers.

DeSantis told reporters last month that losing nurses, police officers, firefighters and airline workers, whose employers are the target of the federal vaccine mandate, would harm Florida’s economy. Legislators will be looking at four bills that will give the greenlight to impose penalties on businesses and local governments that require workers to be vaccinated. The governor expressed concern that the mandates could result in a significant decrease of workers who refuse to get the shot.

DeSantis is also urging the legislature to examine the parents’ bill of rights.

“As we bring the legislature back to provide protections for Florida for their jobs, I think it’s important we fortify parents’ rights,” DeSantis said. “Parents have not been provided their rights in a handful of counties.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.