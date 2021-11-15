Pilot, passenger safe after plane lands in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and passenger are both safe after their plane ended up in the water near Davis Islands.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Monday, Tampa fire officials report. Marine units retrieved both the pilot and passenger and took them to a hospital.

Tampa Fire Rescue on scene at Davis Island for a water rescue. Both patients have been rescued by an Tampa Fire Rescue and @TampaPD Marine units. pic.twitter.com/EDobmAxUx9 — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) November 15, 2021

There have been a number of emergency landings in the area recently, with a pilot landing his plane in Sarasota Bay while trying to land at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. He was also uninjured. Another pilot had to make an emergency landing on a grassy median near Bruce B. Downs Parkway in Tampa.

