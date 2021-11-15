Advertise With Us
Pilot, passenger safe after plane lands in Tampa Bay

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and passenger are both safe after their plane ended up in the water near Davis Islands.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Monday, Tampa fire officials report. Marine units retrieved both the pilot and passenger and took them to a hospital.

There have been a number of emergency landings in the area recently, with a pilot landing his plane in Sarasota Bay while trying to land at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. He was also uninjured. Another pilot had to make an emergency landing on a grassy median near Bruce B. Downs Parkway in Tampa.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

