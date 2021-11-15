Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred Nov. 11 on Laurel Road, trooper said Monday.

Trooper say Robert Davis Knowlton, 46, of Nokomis, faces multiple felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident with death, leaving the scene with serious injury and driving while license revoked; along with several counts of leaving the scene with property damage.

Investigators say Knowlton’s pickup was traveling east on Laurel Road in the left lane, approaching the northbound I-75 exit ramp.

Two other vehicles were on the I-75 exit ramp, preparing to turn left onto Laurel Road. Knowlton ran a red light at the intersection and hit the left side of a pickup driven by another Nokomis man. The other vehicle turning left hit Knowlton’s truck, troopers say.

The Nokomis man died at the scene, investigators said. The driver of the third vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Miami, was seriously injured.

Knowlton fled on foot after the crash, troopers said. He was arrested the next day and was released on bond.

