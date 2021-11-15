Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road

Robert Davis Knowlton
Robert Davis Knowlton(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred Nov. 11 on Laurel Road, trooper said Monday.

Trooper say Robert Davis Knowlton, 46, of Nokomis, faces multiple felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident with death, leaving the scene with serious injury and driving while license revoked; along with several counts of leaving the scene with property damage.

Investigators say Knowlton’s pickup was traveling east on Laurel Road in the left lane, approaching the northbound I-75 exit ramp.

Two other vehicles were on the I-75 exit ramp, preparing to turn left onto Laurel Road. Knowlton ran a red light at the intersection and hit the left side of a pickup driven by another Nokomis man. The other vehicle turning left hit Knowlton’s truck, troopers say.

The Nokomis man died at the scene, investigators said. The driver of the third vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Miami, was seriously injured.

Knowlton fled on foot after the crash, troopers said. He was arrested the next day and was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice

Latest News

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin
Pilot, passenger safe after plane lands in Tampa Bay
Suncoast Holiday Toy and Food Drives