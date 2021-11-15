Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

(Charlotte County Jail (custom credit))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda man apparently killed himself in the Charlotte County Jail Saturday, a week after he was arrested and charged with killing a woman, authorities said.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, detention deputies rushed to the cell of David Kolenda, 63, after observing him on video surveillance in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

Detention staff immediately began trying to save Kolenda’s life but they were unable to resuscitate him. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

Kolenda had been arrested Nov. 7 after deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Taylor Road just before 8 p.m. The found a woman inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died of her injuries, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter as Kolenda, Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Kolenda was located a short time later near Jones Loop, where he surrendered, Prummell said. He was being held without bond on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice
The first baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Venice facility.
New Venice hospital reports a busy first day
You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
John Scalzi's Monday forecast
Cold mornings and mild afternoons for the Suncoast
Hourly forecast for Monday
Grab a jacket for Monday morning commute
Hourly forecast for Monday
Fairly chilly for the late night