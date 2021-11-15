Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda man apparently killed himself in the Charlotte County Jail Saturday, a week after he was arrested and charged with killing a woman, authorities said.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, detention deputies rushed to the cell of David Kolenda, 63, after observing him on video surveillance in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

Detention staff immediately began trying to save Kolenda’s life but they were unable to resuscitate him. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

Kolenda had been arrested Nov. 7 after deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Taylor Road just before 8 p.m. The found a woman inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died of her injuries, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter as Kolenda, Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Kolenda was located a short time later near Jones Loop, where he surrendered, Prummell said. He was being held without bond on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

