Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Naples man is in critical condition after his sedan was involved in head-on collision with a semi trailer early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The sedan’s driver, a 40-year-old from Naples, was traveling west on State Road 70 around midnight, about one mile east of Sugar Bowl Road.

At the same time, a semi-trailer was traveling the opposite direction. Troopers say the sedan drifted into the eastbound lane, colliding with the right front of the semi.

The Naples man taken to the hospital with critical injuries, investigators said.

