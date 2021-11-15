Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is going to be one of the first patients at the newly opened Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Vitale tweeted Monday.

“I have a big day Tues. at the new oncology Center at Sarasota Memorial Hospital where I will have my chemotherapy. If ALL goes well my Doctors said that they would clear me to do what I LOVE call games on ESPN,” the tweet said.

The Lakewood Ranch resident recently received a second cancer diagnosis but the high-energy Vitale is continuing his fight.

“I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale wrote last month.

Vitale said he would treat the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. Experts told Vitale there is a 90% cure rate, and he can continue to work for ESPN around his treatment schedule.

Vitale has been with ESPN since the company’s first year on air in 1979 and is known for his enthusiastic commentary and catchphrases. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

