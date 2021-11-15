Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice

Latest News

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges