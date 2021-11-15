Cold mornings and mild afternoons for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has moved past us and is now located in the Florida Keys, where it will stall.

The air now over us is dry and cool. With clear skies and rather calm winds, our morning temperatures have fallen into the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, dry air cools quickly and heats up quickly. So by afternoon, we will see the temperatures climb to the mid-70s. Another cool morning is in store for the Suncoast Tuesday morning and then a slow warm-up will begin.

The warm-up will be caused by a twist of the winds to the east as our high pressure ridge to the north moves to the Atlantic. The front that moved past yesterday will lift back north as a warm front but get intercepted by the next approaching cold front on Thursday. That will bring a chance for showers. The next cold front will quickly clear the area and sunny skies return for the weekend.

