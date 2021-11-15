Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Calving season for North Atlantic right whales begins Monday

FWC photo of a right whale taken in 2013 under NOAA Research Permit #15488. Whale spotted in...
FWC photo of a right whale taken in 2013 under NOAA Research Permit #15488. Whale spotted in Gulf of Mexico.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales begins Monday, Nov. 19.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission explains that during the winter, North Atlantic right whales make their way south along the Florida-Georgia coast. There, they give birth and nurse their young.

Right Whales are critically endangered with only about 70 breeding females remaining. Please help keep them safe while out boating along the east coast and give them plenty of space.

Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots, are major threats to right whales. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
Murder suspect dies in Charlotte County Jail
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Driver in critical condition after Sunday crash
Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice

Latest News

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein faces trial by proxy: Ghislaine Maxwell
Robert Davis Knowlton
Nokomis man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale to undergo chemotherapy at new center in Sarasota
Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin