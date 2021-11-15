SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales begins Monday, Nov. 19.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission explains that during the winter, North Atlantic right whales make their way south along the Florida-Georgia coast. There, they give birth and nurse their young.

Right Whales are critically endangered with only about 70 breeding females remaining. Please help keep them safe while out boating along the east coast and give them plenty of space.

Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots, are major threats to right whales. You can learn more here.

