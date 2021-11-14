Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson,...
This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.(The County of Dallas via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.

Mainz said the the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night.

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice
The first baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Venice facility.
New Venice hospital reports a busy first day
Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
Wasserman, a graduate of Venice High School who performs under the stage name Jada, has gone...
Venice High School graduate with big voice goes viral on Tiktok

Latest News

Hourly forecast for Monday
Grab a jacket for Monday morning commute
Hourly forecast for Monday
Fairly chilly for the late night
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia