Sunday morning lows to be in the mid to lower 50′s

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Saturday kicked off partly sunny before clouds began to increase as a colf front approached the region. This front brought the breif period of rain in the mid afternoon hours. Now that the front has cleared, expect temperatures to begin to tumble.

Waking up Sunday morning, temperatures along the coast will be around the mid 50′s while inland temperatures could get near 50°. The afternoon will give way to a few clouds and not so warm conditions. Highs by the afternoon will only climb to the lower 70′s.

Monday morning may be one of the coolest morings with inland areas in the upper 40′s. We continue to stay dry into the week, so pack away the umbrella. The next rain chance does not return until late week and they are isolated 20-30% chances at most.

