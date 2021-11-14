St. Armand’s Art Festival returns to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the thirty-second year in a row, the St. Armand’s Art Festival has returned to Sarasota.

Artists near and far spent the weekend selling their best work.

“We always say people at the shows are happy,” Bob Ferraro, the owner of Bob Ferraro Studios, said. “It’s a great way to make a living.”

Walking around the festival it’s not hard to see why he would say that. There were plenty of happy artists and happy customers too. As the crowds shuffled in, they checked out paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other gems.

Ferraro said he’s overjoyed when someone enjoys his work enough to make it a permanent part of their home.

“It’s a bonus,” he said. “It’s how I make my living. Just the fact that people will come in here and spend money is -- we’re living the dream as we say.”

Living the dream indeed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.