Grab a jacket for Monday morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tonight could be one of the coolest night we have seen with inland areas reaching down into the upper 40′s. Along the coast, expect morning lows on Monday to be around the lower 50′s. A jacket will be necessary for the Monday morning commute.

We stay dry for much of the week with steadily climbing temperatures. By midweek, we will see sunny conditions and highs near 80°.

The next rain chance moves in as a cold front dives in on Thursday, this front could bring scattered showers across the region but should come to an end by the late night.

We will then dry out to end the week and stay dry and comfotable into next weekend.

