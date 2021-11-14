Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Grab a jacket for Monday morning commute

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tonight could be one of the coolest night we have seen with inland areas reaching down into the upper 40′s. Along the coast, expect morning lows on Monday to be around the lower 50′s. A jacket will be necessary for the Monday morning commute.

We stay dry for much of the week with steadily climbing temperatures. By midweek, we will see sunny conditions and highs near 80°.

The next rain chance moves in as a cold front dives in on Thursday, this front could bring scattered showers across the region but should come to an end by the late night.

We will then dry out to end the week and stay dry and comfotable into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly hit and run crash in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice
The first baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Venice facility.
New Venice hospital reports a busy first day
Dozens of artists are once again amazing crowds with remarkable, massive sand sculptures.
Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach
You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
Wasserman, a graduate of Venice High School who performs under the stage name Jada, has gone...
Venice High School graduate with big voice goes viral on Tiktok

Latest News

Hourly forecast for Monday
Fairly chilly for the late night
WEATHER
Cool and Crisp Mornings!
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00am November 14, 2021
Cool overnight but dry.
Sunday morning lows to be in the mid to lower 50′s