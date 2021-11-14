Cool and Crisp Mornings!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday showers have come and gone. Not a lot of rain, just 0.02″ at SRQ, 0.08″ in Bradenton, 0.06″ in Venice and 0.13″ in Lakewood Ranch. For Sunday, the clouds are gone and the north wind cools off temps and lowers our dew points for more of a crisp Fall feel to the day. The cool, crisp air lingers to start the week, then we warm up gradually. By Thursday, warmer air returns with another small storm, bringing back a chance of showers Thursday and Thursday night.

We still have two more weeks of Hurricane Season, but still no storms. The tropics will stay very quiet for at least the next week.

