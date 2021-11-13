Stronger cold front to push through Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see some low clouds or even some fog around sunrise on Saturday with only a very small chance for a few light showers. Temperatures will be mild to start the day with lows generally in the mid 60s. We will see some of those low clouds lift and burn off somewhat but generally partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected at times. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 70s away from the beaches and mid 70s close to the Gulf.

Mild temperatures for Saturday (WWSB)

Saturday afternoon is when the next cold front will slide through. We will see some increase in cloudiness by mid afternoon with a 20% chance for a few passing showers. Once the front moves through winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph and usher in some cooler and drier air our way.

It will be cooler Saturday night so grab a light jacket or sweater as temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s by 9 p.m.. Sunday morning we will see temperatures drop below average into the mid to upper 50s. That is some 10 degrees cooler than it has been. Winds will be out of the NNE which will make it feel a bit cooler.

Sunday we will see generally sunny skies with highs only near 70 degrees. The humidity will be much lower so that will also make it feel cooler.

Warmer by Wednesday (WWSB)

The weather to start the work week will be cool again on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s to start and in the mid 70s by mid afternoon.

For boaters on Saturday look for NNW 5-10 knots with seas 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

