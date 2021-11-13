Saturday Clouds, Sunday Sun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking another cold front to move across the Suncoast Saturday, which means a big difference from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday will feature more clouds and a few showers possible, along with higher humidity. Sunday brings the sunshine, and the north wind cools off temps and lowers our dew points for more of a crisp Fall feel to the day. The cooler air lingers to start the week, then we warm up gradually. By Thursday another small storm is moving in, bringing back a slight chance of showers. Red tide levels remain low this weekend, too.

We still have two more weeks of Hurricane Season, we just don’t have any storms. The tropics will stay very quiet for at least the next week.

tropical outlook (Station)

