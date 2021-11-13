Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Saturday Clouds, Sunday Sun

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking another cold front to move across the Suncoast Saturday, which means a big difference from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday will feature more clouds and a few showers possible, along with higher humidity. Sunday brings the sunshine, and the north wind cools off temps and lowers our dew points for more of a crisp Fall feel to the day. The cooler air lingers to start the week, then we warm up gradually. By Thursday another small storm is moving in, bringing back a slight chance of showers. Red tide levels remain low this weekend, too.

We still have two more weeks of Hurricane Season, we just don’t have any storms. The tropics will stay very quiet for at least the next week.

tropical outlook
tropical outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Laurel Road were closed for hours after the crash
Hit-and-run driver sought after fatal crash on Laurel Road
You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
The first baby born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Venice facility.
New Venice hospital reports a busy first day
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Winter the Dolphin has died
Bradenton Police are on the scene.
Car overturns on Cortez Road, one lane blocked

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - November 12, 2021
ABC7 News at 7pm - November 12, 2021
ABC7 News at 6pm - November 12, 2021
ABC7 News at 5:30pm - November 12, 2021