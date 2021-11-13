Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit and run crash in Venice

By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a horrible scene on Thursday night. The driver of a pickup truck hitting two cars on Laurel Road East in Venice, killing a 52-year-old Nokomis man and seriously injuring a 64-year-old Miami man. The driver of that truck would then run away from the scene on foot.

“It’s really sad, especially someone probably just going out for the evening,” said Shirley Wiginton, a Sarasota resident who occasionally drives on Laurel Road. “But the fact that somebody causes that kind of chaos and then just runs away.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck had gone through a red light near the I-75 overpass. Two vehicles were turning onto Laurel Road from the I-75 ramp when they were struck. One neighbor who lives near Laurel Road says this road can be dangerous, especially in that area.

“The overpass is on a hill and you can’t see the crest of it when you are coming up on it,” said Mike Higel. “As long as people observe the speed limit, it should be okay.”

FHP has yet to release any information on the status of the hit and run driver. This crash had shut down Laurel Road East for several hours.

If you have any more information on this deadly crash, you are asked to contact FHP immediately. They are continuing with their investigation.

