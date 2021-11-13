Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again. The Crystal Classic is back, as is the Master Sand Sculpting competition.

This weekend 24 competitors are showing us what they’ve got.

Walking around you can see how much detail is put into the massive sculptures, and the focus on the faces of each of the artists.

Amazin Walter has been out here for as long as the Crystal Classic has existed. For him, it’s not just about the prize money.

“I love the attention,” Walter said. “I love the fact that they’re out here enjoying this. It’s something you do don’t see just everywhere. This has been voted the best beach in the world for years now and I pretty much approve.”

Speaking of the prizes, the effort is going to pay off for the winners.

The top solo artist will win $3,000 and the top duo team will win $6,000 to split between them.

The sculptors have until Sunday afternoon to finish their pieces and judging starts shortly after that.

If you want to check them out, the art will be on display until Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.