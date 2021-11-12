WATCH: Manatee County deputies rescue kitten from storm drain

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Body camera footage released by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment deputies rescued a small kitten from a storm drain.

According to the sheriff’s office, a concerned citizen called the sheriff’s office after hearing small meows coming from a storm drain in the 700 block of 17th Street East in Palmetto.

When officers arrived, they found a five-week-old kitten trapped. The deputies lifted away an iron grate large enough to allow one of them to slide into the drain. The kitten was several feet away, treading water. Deputy lured the kitten over by clicking his tongue.

Attracted to the noises, the kitten swam toward the deputy. He was eventually able to pull the wet, cold, and shivering calico kitten out of the water.

