Venice High School graduate with big voice goes viral on Tiktok

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 2017 graduate of Venice High School has gone viral on TikTok thanks in part to her powerful singing voice.

Hannah Jae Wasserman, who performs under the stage name Jada, now lives in Nashville, Tennessee where she has been pursuing a career in the music industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jada downloaded the popular app TikTok where she began singing and posting in hopes of networking with other professionals.

It was a random video of her singing her favorite song from the animated film “Prince of Egypt” in Nashville’s Parthenon that took off.

Jada has been performing wherever she can find excellent acoustics, namely her bathroom. Most recently, a video of her singing a mashup of the Dune score and the Prince of Egypt caught the attention of millions., including the studio that made Dune.

Another video got her noticed by Broadway composer and legend Andrew Lloyd Weber.

Jada was recently signed by an agent who discovered her videos.

“Ever since I was 12 years old I’ve been writing songs. For my whole life until now, I’ve been a songwriter. I play every night in Nashville, Tennessee. I’m actively writing, producing and recording and performing. So that is sort of what I do now. Of course my dream is to make it even further...” Jada told ABC7.

Jada currently has over a half million subscribers on TikTok and that number is growing daily. Her family still lives right here in the Suncoast.

