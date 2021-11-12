New Venice hospital reports a busy first day

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s new facility in Venice opened its doors to emergency patients Thursday and has already delivered its first baby, the hospital announced on Twitter.

The acute care hospital, at the intersection of Laurel and Pinebrook roads near I-75, began offering emergency care Thursday morning and will ramp up services over the next few weeks.

The hospital, which has 110 patient suites, a 28-bed emergency care center and eight surgical suites, plans to begin treating patients for nonemergency services and procedures by the end of the month.

The Venice campus will offer care in cardiology, orthopedics and intensive care to surgery and comprehensive labor, delivery, recovery and post-partum care, the hospital’s website says.

