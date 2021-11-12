Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Memorial planned for Winter the Dolphin, caretakers mourn her loss

Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently, aquarium staff say.(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Clearwater Marine Aquarium have announced that a memorial will be held for beloved bottlenose dolphin Winter.

President Dr. James “Buddy” Powell said in a press conference Friday that a memorial will be held for Winter on Saturday, Nov. 20. Winter, who was famously outfitted with a prosthetic tail as a baby, died after battling a gastrointestinal infection. She became a national celebrity after staring in the film “A Dolphin’s Tale.”

Co-star Harry Connick Jr. shared a fond memory of the Dolphin on his Instagram.

The 16-year-old died in her caretakers’ arms at 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Dr. Powell said that Winter’s fame helped put the Aquarium on the map and made it possible to expand rehabilitation services.

“I am very very grateful for what Winter brought to us. We are absolutely committed to her legacy,” he told the media.

More details on the memorial will be released later.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
Skyway Fire
Traffic Alert: Lanes opening back up after vehicle fire on Skyway Bridge
The crash is north of Fruitville Road on I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
Parts of Laurel Road were closed for hours after the crash
Hit-and-run driver sought after fatal crash on Laurel Road
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Winter the Dolphin has died

Latest News

Venice man convicted of threatening members of Congress
Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Kids can get COVID vaccine in Sarasota starting Monday
A crash is blocking a portion of U.S. 41.
Lanes blocked after crash on U.S. 41 near 53rd Avenue West
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday November 12
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday November 12