Memorial planned for Winter the Dolphin, caretakers mourn her loss

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Clearwater Marine Aquarium have announced that a memorial will be held for beloved bottlenose dolphin Winter.

President Dr. James “Buddy” Powell said in a press conference Friday that a memorial will be held for Winter on Saturday, Nov. 20. Winter, who was famously outfitted with a prosthetic tail as a baby, died after battling a gastrointestinal infection. She became a national celebrity after staring in the film “A Dolphin’s Tale.”

Co-star Harry Connick Jr. shared a fond memory of the Dolphin on his Instagram.

The 16-year-old died in her caretakers’ arms at 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Dr. Powell said that Winter’s fame helped put the Aquarium on the map and made it possible to expand rehabilitation services.

“I am very very grateful for what Winter brought to us. We are absolutely committed to her legacy,” he told the media.

More details on the memorial will be released later.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.