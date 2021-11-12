Advertise With Us
Meals on Wheels of Manatee County to distribute Thanksgiving Dinner to those in need

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS 0f Manatee alongside TheFood4Families will distribute Thanksgiving Dinner to those in need.

The distribution will take place on Monday, November 22nd will include frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, and all the fixings for local families to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home. Bayside Community Church will also be providing dessert for each family.

“During this season of giving, we are so happy to be able to provide Thanksgiving meals to Manatee County residents who otherwise would go without. With the rising costs of living we are all experiencing, many people are relying on Meals on Wheels PLUS and The Food Bank of Manatee for help this holiday season,” stated Maribeth Phillips, President & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

The Thanksgiving Distribution will take place at Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th Street West, Bradenton, FL  34205 beginning at 4:00pm.  Quantities are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

.

