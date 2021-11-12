The first of two cold fronts will move into the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move in from Gulf waters and drift off to the northeast most of the day on Friday. The morning commute will feature an isolated thunderstorm and scattered showers and patches of drizzle.

By the end of the afternoon, we will start to see some clearing and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the fact that the first front will inch past us today, our air stays humid into tomorrow and temperatures will only drop a few degrees. Tomorrow a second, more potent front will move in and bring another midday chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two.

Once that front is passed, the much cooler air will move in.

Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler than today and winds will pick up a bit. The sun will return and dry air move in. Rain chances will go to zero and starry nighttime skies will allow the temperatures to drop into the 50s. The cooler weather stays in place for the first half of the work week and warms thereafter.

