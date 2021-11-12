Advertise With Us
DOH-Sarasota provides its weekly COVID-19 update

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 weekly report there have been 3,668,077 COVID-19 cases in Florida with 60,697 deaths reported.

Sarasota County has reported 55,541 total cases with 156 new cases reported since the last report. To date, 308,651 or 72 percent of Sarasota residents have been vaccinated for COVID 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five and older. The Florida Department of Health – Sarasota (DOH) will have this vaccine available for community members beginning Monday, Nov. 15. at our downtown and N. Port locations.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the community. DOH Sarasota recommends that individuals contact their medical provider, local retail pharmacies or visit vaccines.gov for vaccine availability near them.

