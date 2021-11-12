Crash reported on SR 70, east of Lockwood Ridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three westbound lanes and the eastbound turn lane of SR 70 east of Lockwood Ridge are blocked due to a traffic crash.

Smarttraffic cameras show significant backups in the area. There is no word on any injuries.

Please expect delays.

CRASH: SR70 east of Lockwood Ridge Rd., #ManateeCounty #TrafficAlert Three westbound lanes blocked. Eastbound left turn lane blocked.https://t.co/gkgPo5xiJX pic.twitter.com/UEeH6ZK5t7 — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) November 12, 2021

