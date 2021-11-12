Advertise With Us
Crash reported on SR 70, east of Lockwood Ridge

Crash at SR 70.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three westbound lanes and the eastbound turn lane of SR 70 east of Lockwood Ridge are blocked due to a traffic crash.

Smarttraffic cameras show significant backups in the area. There is no word on any injuries.

Please expect delays.

Moccasin Wallow Road reopens after Gas Leak