A couple of cold fronts to push through the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of two cold fronts will move through our area late on Friday bringing only a small chance for a few passing showers by Friday midday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a high around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the SW switching around to the NW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday we start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under variable clouds. It will be a bit cooler but still mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The second cold front is expected to move through late Saturday afternoon with a 20% chance for a few showers. This front will bring much cooler weather for Sunday and Monday. Winds will pick up out of the NW at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times.

Saturday night we will see clearing skies with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by 9 p.m. Sunday morning we start off chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday looks to be cool with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Chance for a few showers Fri. and Sat. (WWSB)

Monday it will be a jacket kind of day at least at the start with lows in the low 50s for most. We will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NNW at 5-10 knots with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters. Winds and seas will pick up on Saturday with a moderate chop expected on Saturday with seas 2-3 feet and a moderate chop.

