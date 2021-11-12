Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

11th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic kicks off Friday

Suncoast View
Suncoast View
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19, the Siesta Key Chamber is hosting the 11th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic this weekend.

Twenty-four premier master sand sculptors will be competing for 1st place on Siesta Beach. In only 24 sculpting hours, (spanning the four-day event), the master sculptors create sand masterpieces and transform the always beautiful Siesta Beach into an amazing outdoor art gallery.

In 2019, the Siesta Key Crystal Classic generated some 16,000 hotel room nights and over $9 million in economic impact for our community. The festival welcomed over 40,000 attendees during the four days.

The free Siesta Key Breeze trolley runs daily from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm to and from Siesta Key Village and Turtle Beach. A mobile app is available to track the trolley in real time.

Visit www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com for information regarding the 2021 event schedule. Advance tickets and parking passes are on sale now. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Siesta Key Crystal Classic Scholarship Fund for Ringling College of Art + Design.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells pizzas with controversial message
Skyway Fire
Traffic Alert: Lanes opening back up after vehicle fire on Skyway Bridge
The crash is north of Fruitville Road on I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
Parts of Laurel Road were closed for hours after the crash
Hit-and-run driver sought after fatal crash on Laurel Road
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Winter the Dolphin has died

Latest News

Venice man convicted of threatening members of Congress
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Memorial planned for Winter the Dolphin, caretakers mourn her loss
Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Kids can get COVID vaccine in Sarasota starting Monday
A crash is blocking a portion of U.S. 41.
Lanes blocked after crash on U.S. 41 near 53rd Avenue West