11th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic kicks off Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19, the Siesta Key Chamber is hosting the 11th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic this weekend.

Twenty-four premier master sand sculptors will be competing for 1st place on Siesta Beach. In only 24 sculpting hours, (spanning the four-day event), the master sculptors create sand masterpieces and transform the always beautiful Siesta Beach into an amazing outdoor art gallery.

In 2019, the Siesta Key Crystal Classic generated some 16,000 hotel room nights and over $9 million in economic impact for our community. The festival welcomed over 40,000 attendees during the four days.

The free Siesta Key Breeze trolley runs daily from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm to and from Siesta Key Village and Turtle Beach. A mobile app is available to track the trolley in real time.

Visit www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com for information regarding the 2021 event schedule. Advance tickets and parking passes are on sale now. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Siesta Key Crystal Classic Scholarship Fund for Ringling College of Art + Design.

