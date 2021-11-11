Winter the Dolphin remains in critical condition

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter the Dolphin is in critical condition and she is receiving around the clock medical care, Clearwater Aquarium confirms.

The prosthetic-tailed bottlenose dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” is worsening, officials said in a press conference. Test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical.

Veterinary staff say that Winter is likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. She has had them before, but never on this scale. Vets cited that her intestines and organs are misplaced in her body due to the loss of her tail at 2-months-old in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral.

The President of Clearwater Aquarium said that behaviorally Winter was in high spirits...but that she “was not responding to treatment the way we would like.”

“On behalf of the CMA staff and Winter’s care team, we thank everyone for the incredible outpour of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey,” read a statement released Wednesday by the Aquarium.

