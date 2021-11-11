Advertise With Us
Suncoast salutes our veterans

Veterans walk in Anna Maria Island parade.
Veterans walk in Anna Maria Island parade.(WWSB)
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are around 19 million U.S. veterans as of this year according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. On this day, the nation honors, celebrates, and pays their respects to those who have served and those who are serving to protect out country.

Here on the Suncoast, the day was packed with events from ceremonies to parades. In Manatee County the day kicked off with a ceremony at the Veterans Monument Park put on by the Manatee county Veterans Council. Veterans new and old along with family members and civilians were on hand to show support.

The key note speaker for the event, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Wright, explained to the crowd, “The Suncoast has one of the largest veterans population in the state, 10% of the population has severed and most like myself are not natives of Florida.”

Sliding over towards the Gulf Coast, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, the “Old Soldiers and Sailors” Veterans Day parade got underway. Crowds filled the streets from City Hall and all along Piney Avenue. The parade wrapped up at the City Pier Park. The parade was not only filled with veterans but also local high school bands, classic cars, and even a few pirates.

For co-grand marshal CDR. Michael Riordan, retired U.S. Navy, “this kind of attendance feels great. It’s the action that all the community members are taking to take a little bit of time out of their schedules, when there are plenty of diversions here in beautiful Anna Maria Island, and bear testament to their civic experience and what they feel for veterans.”

Co-grand marshal Col. David Pate, retired U.S. Army, explained that all service men and women are “selfless servants that work for the United States.” Colonel Pate reminds everyone to “thank the veterans for their service.”

