Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells ‘F Joe Biden’ pizzas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Solorzano’s Pizza and Italian Eatery in Sarasota, an award-winning restaurant, has started a controversy after founder, owner and licensor Phil Solorzano began making and selling and selling pepperoni pizzas that take a punch at the President.

Most people would say that the most controversial pizza topics are the debate over whether or not pineapple is a topping or the great Brooklyn style vs Chicago style debate. The new owner of Solorzanos Gulf Gate/ Siesta Key and Solorzanos Longboat Key Kenny Palin said “hold my pie.”

Solorzano designed a pizza that reads “FJB” spelled out in pepperoni. It stands for “F** Joe Biden.” Palin took the marketing to social media where it has caught fire.

Solorzano says high prices drove him to make the pizza, “The reason why I did it, I own a bunch of locations and I’ve been seeing the prices go up. The pepperoni. Everything.”

Palin says the restaurant is not raising its prices and they are eating the cost. It is frustrating as business owners.

They have received multiple orders for the item, he noted.

Palin and Solorzano are admittedly not fans of Biden and he has received multiple negative reviews after he created the FJB menu item. His fans, he writes, are fighting back in the the comments. However, if someone walks in and orders and “FDT” pizza, Palin says he would make it.

“We would absolutely make a pizza with that. If you come in with $19 for a pepperoni pizza, we’ll write whatever you want,” Palin said.

The restaurant is also selling t-shirts.

