Santa to arrive in the Suncoast next week, parade to be held at the Mall at UTC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Santa and his reindeer will be landing in the Suncoast for a little sunshine before his trip around the world.

Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade will be held near the Mall at University Town Center next weekend on Nov. 20.

The mall has provided a map of which roads will be affected by the celebration.

Cattleman Road will be closed to thru traffic from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. that evening, but guests can still enter The Mall or The UTC West District parking lots from the stop light on Cattlemen, or from the round-about on DeSoto Rd.

The parade will start at 6 p.m., so plan to arrive early to help with traffic flow and to find great viewings spots!

