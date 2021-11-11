Road construction projects moving along as the ramp at State Road 70 and I-75 in Bradenton is now open

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It just got a little easier to travel on State Road 70 Eastbound in Bradenton. The ramp leading onto I-75 Southbound opened up on Wednesday morning. It’s been closed since June.

“Right now it’s part of a bigger project of I-75 to help bring more capacity, safety, which is FDOT’s number one priority,” said Adam Rose, Spokesperson for FDOT. “Which is improving safety and also trying to improve other operational aspects of transportation.”

That bigger project is improving the interchange at State Road 70 and I-75 and also improving a seven-mile stretch of I-75 down to near University Parkway from State Road 64. Other projects happening right now along the I-75 corridor in Sarasota and Manatee Counties including a major interchange improvement project at U.S. 301 in Ellenton and an interchange improvement project at Clark Road in Sarasota County.

“I think it’s great, wish they could go faster but they are doing a good job,” said Dick Sleichter. “We’ve been here three months now and we haven’t really noticed any holdup, they keep things moving.”

The total cost of the State Road 70/I-75 project is around $81 million. That’s expected to be finished early next year. The U.S. 301 project is $145 million with a finish date of 2025 and the Clark Road work will cost around $62 million with a completion date of the Fall of 2023. All this is paid for by state funds and gas taxes.

FDOT officials say they are happy these projects are now moving right along.

“With COVID, we’ve kind of had to take a couple steps back,” said Rose. “The state is doing everything they can to get it back on track and to make sure our transportation needs are being met.”

In addition to the current construction projects in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, FDOT officials say there will be more projects starting up in the months and years ahead.

